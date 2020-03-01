Meghan Markle aiming for superhero blockbuster role: Report

Meghan Markle is reportedly looking into superhero acting roles as a way to gain the financial independence she and husband Prince Harry said they wanted back in January, according to U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail.

An unnamed insider told the Daily Mail that the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex has her agent Nick Collins of the Gersh Agency on the prowl for a suitable role. Shortly after the famous couple's announced intentions to depart the royal family, reports came out that Meghan recorded a charitable voiceover for the Botswanan nonprofit Elephants Without Borders on behalf of The Walt Disney Company.

Since Disney owns Marvel and has acquired 21st Century Fox, there is potential for Markle to make that superhero dream a reality. There is a long list of characters in the Marvel universe that have not graced the silver screen yet, including Misty Knight, Monica Rambeau and Silhouette. If she is open to expanding her search to DC Comics or original projects, her chances at landing a role may be higher.

"She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle," one insider reportedly told the Daily Mail. "But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go ... something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and center."

A superhero blockbuster with an ensemble cast could prove to be a lucrative career path for the returning actress. Last year's "Avengers: Endgame" made over $2.7 billion worldwide, which is the highest-earning film to date. Scarlett Johansson who played Black Widow in the franchise made about $35 million from the final Avengers movie, according to Forbes – making her Hollywood's highest-paid actress.

Although the superhero path has been a serious moneymaker for some, not every release has been an instant hit. Warner Brothers' female-led "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" has been somewhat of a disappointment with only $188 million earned at the box office in 23 days, which is a stark contrast when compared to the billion-dollar "Joker" movie that starred Joaquin Phoenix in the fall.

If these reports prove to be true, Meghan and her agents may have to choose her role very carefully given that even an A-lister like Margot Robbie wasn't enough to shatter box office records in the superhero movie market.

FOX Business reached out to the Gersh Agency and Travalyst-affiliated Sunshine Sachs for comment on whether reports of Meghan seeking out a superhero role are true but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Markle's net worth is an estimated $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Prince Harry's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million.

