Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' briefcase up for auction. Here's how much it could be worth

Here’s your opportunity to own a piece of royal history — sort of.

Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, her work as an actress included a stint on NBC’s game show “Deal or No Deal” as one of the models holding a briefcase with a dollar amount hidden inside.

The No. 24 briefcase held by Markle is set to be sold Dec. 18 at Profiles in History in Calabasas, California, during its “Hollywood: A Collector’s Ransom” auction.

The aluminum case measures 16 by 12 by 2 inches and features a bold black acrylic “24” on the outside, according to the auction house. The labeled amount hidden inside is $5,000. It’s in “fine condition.”

The case was also featured in the same first-season episode that included now-President Trump, who at the time appeared as a guest adviser to a contestant, according to the auction house.

The auction house expects the briefcase to sell for somewhere between $4,000 and $6,000.

The three-day auction also features a variety of movie memorabilia, from Theda Bara’s headpiece from the 1917 film “Cleopatra” to Captain America’s shield and helmet from “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

Markle’s greatest fame outside of her royal status comes from her starring role on the show “Suits.” She has also appeared on TV shows like “General Hospital” and the movie “Horrible Bosses,” according to Reuters.

“Deal or No Deal” host Howie Mandel told People last year that Markle had been “slightly duchessy” during her time on the show.

Markle and Prince Harry got married last year. She gave birth to their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.

