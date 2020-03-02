Meghan Markle will attend Met Gala 2020 in wake of Megxit

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to attend Met Gala 2020, making it one of her first celebrity appearances since she and her husband, Prince Harry, separated from the British Royal family, according to a report.

Markle, 38, will be returning to the Hollywood scene for the May 4th affair, which she is said to be attending with British Vogue’s editor, Edward Enninful, The Sun UK reported.

Markle is no stranger to a red carpet. Prior to tying the knot with 35-year-old Harry, she played the role of Rachel Zane in the USA Network show, “Suits.” She also had roles in CW’s “90210,” and ABC’s “Castle.”

She has worked with Enninful before for the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, “Forces For Change.”

“The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of show business,” a source told the outlet. “Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood."

The upcoming gala’s theme will be, "About Time: Fashion and Duration,” and sources told The Sun the Duchess will likely wear a “glamorous androgynous” get-up.

The star-studded event is scheduled roughly five months after the Sussexes announced they would be stepping back from their roles within the royal family. They will lose their status as active royals on March 31, but will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess.

