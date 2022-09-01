Wendy's brings back $5 Biggie Bag deal nationwide

Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag deal is back on menus nationwide.

A media representative for the American fast food chain confirmed the return of the popular combo to FOX Business via email.

The returning $5 Dollar Biggie Bag includes a sandwich, a four-piece serving of chicken nuggets, a small serving of fries and a small soft drink.

For the sandwich option, customers get to choose between Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Double Stack and Crispy Chicken BLT.

Customers also get the chance to pick between spicy or crispy chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s soft drink options include various sodas, lemonades, iced tea and fruit punch.

The company’s other beverages include coffees, milk (standard and chocolate-flavored), orange juice and bottled water.

FOX Business reached out to Wendy’s for comment on the $5 Biggie Bag deal’s return.

Wendy’s last brought the $5 Biggie Bag back in April 2022, according to an investor relations news release.

At the time, the fast food chain encouraged customers to buy their $5 Biggie Bag online through the Wendy’s mobile app.

In-person restaurant orders were also accepted.

Wendy’s called its $5 Biggie Bag a "fan favorite" in company released shared on its investor relations website.

The 51-year-old fast food chain, which has a birthday coming up in November, reportedly has about 7,000 restaurants worldwide, according to Wendy’s corporate summary.

In the company’s second-quarter earnings report for 2022, Wendy’s said it made a little more than $3 billion in system-wide U.S. sales.

When factoring in its international restaurants, Wendy’s reportedly made $3.42 billion globally.