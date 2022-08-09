Expand / Collapse search
Wendy’s new French Toast Sticks aim to sweeten the back-to-school season

New French Toast Sticks with maple syrup are Wendy's first sweet breakfast menu addition

Wendy’s leads rally as meme stocks climb

Wendy’s is making the morning a little bit sweeter.

The fast-food chain announced its new Homestyle French Toast Sticks on Tuesday — with a maple syrup dip on the side.

Wendy’s first-ever sweet breakfast menu addition is launching on August 15 in store and on its app — just in time for back-to-school season.

Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company, wrote in a press release that the new menu item takes on competitors by giving Wendy’s fans a "better breakfast worthy of their first meal of the day."

Wendy's French Toast Sticks

Wendy's new Homestyle French Toast Sticks are pictured in their container on a kitchen counter. (The Wendy’s Company / Fox News)

"Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks strike a perfect note of nostalgia and bring even more morning flavor to our menu — this time with something sweet," he also said.

"From day one, we launched our breakfast offering to save fans from the boring and bland morning options that exist at some of our competitors, and we've done just that."

Wendy's

A Wendy's fast-food sign is shown outside one of the company's restaurants. (iStock / iStock)

Wendy’s French Toast Sticks, made with real eggs and dipped in milk custard with "a hint of vanilla," are available in four-piece, six-piece, or six-piece combo options.

The options include seasoned potatoes and a beverage.

John Li, vice president of culinary innovation, claimed in a statement that the "piping hot, pillowy" French Toast Sticks will take consumers’ breakfast game "to the next level."

Wendy's new Homestyle French Toast Sticks

Wendy's reveals its new Homestyle French Toast Sticks. (The Wendy's Company / Fox News)

"We are always looking at new ways to deliver high-quality, craveable and affordable breakfast offerings," he said.

"The Homestyle French Toast Sticks play into sweetness — a space we've mastered — to balance out our savory morning flavors."