Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches at certain restaurants as CDC investigates E. coli outbreak

The fast-food chain Wendy’s has decided to pull the lettuce from all its sandwiches in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania over concerns relating to an E. coli outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating whether people who recently reported falling ill after eating Wendy’s are connected with 37 people that were also reported sickened by an E. coli outbreak.

The CDC is also looking into whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak and whether the romaine lettuce supplied at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses.

One person in Indiana has also been reported to have fallen ill after coming into contact with the bacteria.

Wendy’s said the lettuce served in its salad options are different from the romaine option on its sandwiches and has not needed to be pulled from the menu as a result of the outbreak.

"As a company, we are committed to upholding our high standards of food safety and quality," Wendy’s said in a statement.

The CDC said there is no evidence that any romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores has been linked with the E. coli outbreak.

The top disease agency also does not recommend people avoid eating at Wendy’s or stop buying romaine lettuce.

