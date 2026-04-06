Wawa recalls 4 drink products over undeclared allergen

Convenience store chain Wawa is recalling certain company-branded drinks due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The recall affects 16-ounce bottles of Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Wawa Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Wawa Diet Lemonade and Wawa Fruit Punch. All four drinks are produced by the Wawa Beverage Company.

Wawa said in a press release that the products are no longer being sold and have been disposed of by affected stores. The recall was initiated after the company "identified and corrected" a temporary equipment issue that may have resulted in the presence of an undeclared milk allergen in the drinks.

The chain said people with milk allergies "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

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No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall, Wawa said.

The company urges consumers who purchased the affected items to dispose of them immediately and contact the company's customer contact center via email or phone; they can request a refund in the form of a Wawa gift card.

Wawa Iced Tea Lemon

Sold in 123 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia

UPC code: 726191018425

Date printed on top of bottle: May 15, 2026

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Wawa Iced Diet Tea Lemon

Sold in eight stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

UPC code: 726191018548

Date printed on top of bottle: May 18, 2026

NEARLY 10M POUNDS OF FROZEN FRIED RICE SOLD AT TRADER JOE'S ADDED TO RECALL: USDA

Wawa Diet Lemonade

Sold in 12 stores in Delaware and New Jersey

UPC code: 726191055901

Date printed on top of bottle: May 18, 2026

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Wawa Fruit Punch

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