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Product Recalls
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Wawa recalls 4 drink products over undeclared allergen

Wawa pulled the affected products from store shelves

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Convenience store chain Wawa is recalling certain company-branded drinks due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The recall affects 16-ounce bottles of Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Wawa Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Wawa Diet Lemonade and Wawa Fruit Punch. All four drinks are produced by the Wawa Beverage Company.

Wawa said in a press release that the products are no longer being sold and have been disposed of by affected stores. The recall was initiated after the company "identified and corrected" a temporary equipment issue that may have resulted in the presence of an undeclared milk allergen in the drinks.

The chain said people with milk allergies "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

DINOSAUR CHICKEN NUGGETS SOLD NATIONWIDE AT WALMART MAY CONTAIN LEAD, FEDERAL ALERT WARNS

Wawa store with person walking and a car out front.

Wawa is recalling drink products over an undeclared milk allergen. (Getty Images)

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall, Wawa said.

The company urges consumers who purchased the affected items to dispose of them immediately and contact the company's customer contact center via email or phone; they can request a refund in the form of a Wawa gift card.

Wawa Iced Tea Lemon

Wawa iced tea.

A bottle of Wawa-branded iced tea with lemon in a 16-ounce bottle. (Wawa)

  • Sold in 123 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia
  • UPC code: 726191018425
  • Date printed on top of bottle: May 15, 2026

EINSTEIN BAGELS CREAM CHEESE SPREAD RECALLED OVER ALMONDS THAT COULD CAUSE LIFE-THREATENING ALLERGIC REACTION

Wawa Iced Diet Tea Lemon

Wawa diet iced tea.

A bottle of Wawa-branded diet iced tea with lemon in a 16-ounce bottle. (Wawa)

  • Sold in eight stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania
  • UPC code: 726191018548
  • Date printed on top of bottle: May 18, 2026

NEARLY 10M POUNDS OF FROZEN FRIED RICE SOLD AT TRADER JOE'S ADDED TO RECALL: USDA

Wawa Diet Lemonade

Wawa diet lemonade.

A bottle of Wawa-branded diet lemonade in a 16-ounce bottle.

  • Sold in 12 stores in Delaware and New Jersey
  • UPC code: 726191055901
  • Date printed on top of bottle: May 18, 2026

THOUSANDS OF BREAD, PIZZA ITEMS RECALLED IN 10 STATES OVER POSSIBLE METAL CONTAMINATION

Wawa Fruit Punch

Wawa fruit punch.

A bottle of Wawa-branded fruit punch in a 16-ounce bottle. (Wawa)

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  • Sold in 53 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia
  • UPC code: 726191018432
  • Date printed on top of bottle: May 19, 2026