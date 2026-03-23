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Nearly 10M pounds of frozen fried rice sold at Trader Joe's added to recall: USDA

The recall is part of a broader alert affecting nearly 37 million pounds of ready-to-eat items across more than a dozen brands

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A nationwide recall has expanded to include close to 10 million pounds of frozen vegetable fried rice sold at Trader Joe's stores in dozens of states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. announced a recall of 9,885,240 pounds of Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice after small pieces of glass were found in the frozen meals.

The glass shards ranged from one to three cm long and two to four mm wide.

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Trader Joe's grocery store, building exterior and entrance at night, New York City, New York, USA

A nationwide recall has expanded to include close to 10 million pounds of frozen vegetable fried rice sold at Trader Joe's stores. (Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The recalled products were sold in stores across 43 states, with the seven unaffected states being Hawaii, Maine, New Mexico, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Iowa.

The affected items had best-buy dates ranging from Feb. 28, 2026, to Nov. 19, 2026.

The latest notice was an expansion of a recall initially issued last month and expanded earlier this month. Nearly 37 million pounds of ready-to-eat items were affected in the total recall effort, which impacted more than a dozen brands in addition to Trader Joe's, such as Kroger and Tai Pei.

Inside a Trader Joe's store.

The recalled products were sold in stores across 43 states. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Impacted items include Trader Joe’s Chicken Shu Mai and Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs.

The USDA classified the alert as a Class II recall in its latest notice, which means "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

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A shopper exits Trader Joe's in the North Center neighborhood of Chicago

The latest notice was an expansion of a recall initially issued last month and expanded earlier this month. (Tess Crowley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

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Customers are urged not to consume the recalled items. They should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported thus far in connection with the recall, but the USDA said anyone concerned about potential injuries should contact a healthcare provider.