Thousands of bread, pizza items recalled in 10 states over possible metal contamination

Thousands of ready-to-eat pizza and bread products were recalled over the potential presence of metal fragments, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

North Carolina-based Bakkavor voluntarily initiated the recall on Jan. 19, according to the FDA.

Last week, the health agency classified the alert as a Class II recall, which means "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

NEARLY 10M POUNDS OF FROZEN FRIED RICE SOLD AT TRADER JOE'S ADDED TO RECALL: USDA

About 23,459 cases of roasted tomato and Parmesan focaccia bread were recalled, sold under brand names such as Frederik’s by Meijer, Harris Teeter, Trader Joe’s and Fresh & Simple.

Additionally, 2,337 cases of HelloFresh Basil Pesto and Mozzarella Pizza, made up of 15 packages per case, were also recalled.

The recall affects four pizza lot numbers and more than a dozen focaccia bread lot numbers, with use-by dates ranging from April 27 through Oct. 15.

The affected items were distributed in 10 states — Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia.

The food products were also shipped directly to customers through HelloFresh.

90,000 BOTTLES OF CHILDREN'S IBUPROFEN RECALLED NATIONWIDE, FDA SAYS

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Customers are urged to dispose of the product or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall thus far.