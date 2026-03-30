Einstein Bagels cream cheese spread recalled over almonds that could cause life-threatening allergic reaction

Nearly 150 cases of an Einstein Bros. Bagels' cream cheese flavor have been recalled over the potential presence of undeclared almonds that could pose a life-threatening allergic reaction risk for people with almond allergies.

Wisconsin-based Schreiber Foods issued a voluntary recall last week of cases of Einstein's Honey Almond Cream Cheese Spread that were mistakenly identified on the cup as Plain, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the FDA said in a press release.

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A total of 144 cases distributed to Einstein store locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming were affected by the recall.

The cream cheese spread comes in a 6-ounce plastic cup with an Einstein Bros. Bagels label. The lot code located on the bottom of the cup is Best If Used By Jul 21, 2026 LO.

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The recall was issued after a shipment with a mismatched lid and cup was discovered, the FDA said.

The lid correctly identifies the product as Honey Almond, but the cup incorrectly labels it as Plain. An investigation suggested there was a limited packaging issue that was corrected, and a review confirmed the issue was limited to just this product.

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Customers who purchased the products with the mismatched packaging are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall thus far.