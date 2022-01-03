Washington DC area hit with widespread power outages due to winter storm

Washington, D.C., and areas surrounding the nation's capital city were hit with widespread power outages Monday due to a winter storm that brought several inches of snow to the region.

All told, upwards of 236,000 homes and businesses were without power in the area as of around 1:30 p.m. ET according to FOX 5.

Outage maps showed NOVEC reporting 16,083 customers without power, while Pepco saw over 14,200 and Southern Maryland's SMECO posted that more than 40,000 were without services.

Dominion Energy reported that over 200,000 of its customers were out of power as of around noon, mostly in the Northern Virginia area but also into the Shenandoah Valley and parts of North Carolina.

Ahead of the storm hitting, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency.