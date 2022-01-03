Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC area hit with widespread power outages due to winter storm

The region was pummeled by snow on Monday

Washington, D.C., and areas surrounding the nation's capital city were hit with widespread power outages Monday due to a winter storm that brought several inches of snow to the region.

DC power lines

Snow-covered cable and power lines crisscross a backyard alley in a neighborhood in Washington, DC on January 3, 2022. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

FIRST WINTER STORM OF 2022 DUMPING HEAVY SNOW ACROSS MID-ATLANTIC ON MONDAY

All told, upwards of 236,000 homes and businesses were without power in the area as of around 1:30 p.m. ET according to FOX 5.

DC snow

A couple walks with their dogs in downtown Washington, D.C., during a snow storm on January 03, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Outage maps showed NOVEC reporting 16,083 customers without power, while Pepco saw over 14,200 and Southern Maryland's SMECO posted that more than 40,000 were without services. 

DC stroller

A man tries to negotiate crossing a street with a double baby stroller during a snow storm in downtown Washington, DC on January 3, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Dominion Energy reported that over 200,000 of its customers were out of power as of around noon, mostly in the Northern Virginia area but also into the Shenandoah Valley and parts of North Carolina.

Ahead of the storm hitting, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency.