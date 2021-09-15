Walmart launching self-driving delivery service with Ford and Argo AI

Attention Walmart shoppers: Your orders are being delivered by a robot car.

The retail giant has announced plans to launch an autonomous delivery service pilot program in Miami, Austin and Washington D.C. this year using Ford vehicles equipped with self-driving tech developed by Argo AI.

The Escape SUVs will initially have backup safety driver’s onboard and operate within a small delivery area that will expand over time.

Walmart has previously trialed autonomous home deliveries in Scottsdale, Ariz., with General Motors-run Cruise, in which it holds an equity stake, and self-driving warehouse to store shipping with box trucks using equipment from startup Gatik.

"We're excited to expand our autonomous delivery efforts in three new markets alongside Argo and Ford," Walmart senior vice president of last mile delivery Tom Ward said in a release on the project.

"This collaboration will further our mission to get products to the homes of our customers with unparalleled speed and ease, and in turn, will continue to pave the way for autonomous delivery."

Ford and Argo AI have also started working with Lyft on an ride-hailing service that kicks off in Miami this year and Austin next year with the autonomous Escapes.