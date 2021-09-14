T-Mobile partners with Walmart, expanding presence in 2,300 retail stores nationwide

T-Mobile – one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers – is expanding its retail presence in more than 2,300 Walmart locations nationwide next month.

The move will more than double the "Un-carrier's presence in large national retailers," T-Mobile announced Monday.

Starting Oct. 18, customers will be able to nab Metro by T-Mobile smartphones, including 5G phones, and three options for unlimited monthly rate plans all on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network inside roughly 2,300 Walmart stores, T-Mobile said. Its products and plans will also be available on Walmart's website.

The Metro by T-Mobile plans available at Walmart will include unlimited talk, text and 5G data with Scam Shield protection, according to T-Mobile.

Starting Nov. 1, T-Mobile devices and plans such as Magenta MAX will also be available. The Magenta MAX is includes benefits such as Netflix on Us, Scam Shield Premium and an unlimited hotspot with 40GB of high-speed data. All Magenta plan customers also get a free year of Apple TV+, according to T-Mobile.

"Even though online shopping continues to grow, we know that retail stores remain one of the primary places where wireless customers pick up devices and service," Jon Freier, T-Mobile's consumer group executive vice president, said. "We’re working to expand our retail footprint across the country to meet more people in more places every day."