Vitamix recalls 569K blender parts over laceration risk

More than half a million Vitamix blender parts are being recalled because of the risk that consumers could suffer lacerations using them.

The recall, announced Thursday, applies to approximately 569,000 Vitamix Ascent Series and Venturist Series blending containers and blade bases, according to a recall alert published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The sizes of the recalled items were 8-ounce and 20-ounce parts.

When using the recalled blender parts, customers could face a laceration hazard if the blades become exposed after separation of the containers from the base, the CPSC said.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers and the blade bases and install the protective plastic shroud, as well as the additional instruction labels," Vitamix said on its website.

SUNSCREEN RECALLED AFTER MOLD DETECTED DURING TESTING

Customers affected by the recall can obtain the protective plastic shroud as part of a free repair kit that "consumers can easily install themselves," the company said.

"Once you receive the easy-to-use repair kit, simply follow the instructions to install the shroud – no tools are required – and you are ready to blend again," Vitamix said.

KIA RECALLS 460K TELLURIDE SUVS OVER FIRE RISK; URGERS OWNERS TO ‘PARK OUTSIDE’

The company published a video on its website demonstrating how to use the kit.

Thursday’s recall marks an expansion of a 2018 recall of Vitamix Ascent and Venturist blending containers. The roughly 105,000 parts from that recall are subject to the now-expanded one and will need the new repair kit, the CPSC recall alert said.

Between the original recall and the expansion, there have been 27 instances of people sustaining lacerations from exposed blender blades, the CSPC said.

Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma and Walmart sold the recalled blender parts at locations nationwide between April 2017 and May of this year, and so did some specialty and independent retailers. They were also purchased by customers online through Amazon, QVC and Vitamix’s websites.

ARUGULA SOLD AT MAJOR SUPERMARKET CHAIN RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

A recall of nearly 122,000 Vitamix blending containers and blade bases is also underway in Canada for the same issue.