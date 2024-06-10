Arugula sold at major supermarket chain recalled over possible salmonella contamination

Baby arugula sold at select Publix stores is being recalled after salmonella was detected during routine testing.

Florida-based Green Life Farms issued the voluntary recall of one lot of its 4-ounce containers "because they have the potential to be contaminated" with the bacteria, according to the notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled products have been sold at select Publix locations since May 31. They are still within the June 15 sell by date as well.

The company said it took "immediate corrective action" after its testing revealed the presence of salmonella in a single harvest of the arugula.

Additional harvests remain unaffected, Green Life Farms said.

The warning comes after whole cucumbers that have been shipped to more than a dozen states are being recalled after a sample tested positive for salmonella.

To date, no illnesses have been tied to the recalled products.

People who are infected with salmonella may experience diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Illnesses usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after consuming the contaminated food, according to the recall notice.

Illnesses can last up to a week and most people recover without treatment. However, children, elderly individuals and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

According to the FDA, severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool and in some cases may become fatal.

About 450 people die from acute salmonellosis every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.