Sunscreen recalled after mold detected during testing

A Las Vegas-based company is recalling several lots of its skin sunscreen foundation after testing showed high levels of mold.

Suntegrity Skincare recalled nine lots of its Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation in multiple shades after its discovery of "higher than acceptable microbiological mold count" in some of the products, according to the recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company also noted that there was "early separation" in several shades and batches of this product as well as an "unusual odor," according to Suntegrity's website.

The species, aspergillus sydowii, developed over time in one lot of the product, according to the recall.

As a precautionary measure, the company, which is still investigating the matter, voluntarily recalled eight additional lots, "even though all original and recent test results received have come back clear," according to the notice.

Still, all distributors, retailers and consumers are told to stop the use, sale and distribution of the product.

According to the recall, a topical product contaminated with aspergillus sydowii could cause an allergic skin reaction and related symptoms.

It could also lead to a primary fungal skin infection if used on open wounds or sunburned skin, the company said. If the product gets into someone's eye, it can also lead to an eye infection.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products to date. However, an immunocompromised individual who is experiencing a skin infection due to aspergillus species should seek medical treatment, according to the recall.

The sunscreen foundation's label says the product helps prevent sunburn and is packaged in 2-ounce orange tubes. The affected lot numbers are on the back side of the tube.

The product was distributed online by the company and through retail stores nationwide, according to the notice.