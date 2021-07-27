Varney: America is ‘exhausted,’ needs a break

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued that Americans’ energy is different this summer than in previous years.

VARNEY: BIDEN WILL TAKE CREDIT FOR ECONOMIC RECOVERY

STUART VARNEY: For the first time in my near 50 years of living here, I think America is exhausted. Or at least in need of a real break.

This is a very unusual national mood. In any other year, there's always been plenty of energy. Believe me, this is a get-up-and-go kind of place. But this year: not so much.

Wherever I go, businesses need more staff. But they can't find willing workers.

VARNEY ON CHILD TAX CREDIT: DEMOCRATS ARE BUYING VOTES

It doesn't help that the government is paying people to stay home, but that’s only part of the story. Youngsters in particular, don't want to return to the "same-old, same-old."

They're quite prepared to hang out and enjoy the summer. I see the point: after a pandemic year, they see the opportunity for a genuine break!

There's also what I would call a "get-away-from-me" mood too.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Wear a mask," "get the jab!" Lots of social pressure. A common response that I hear frequently: "Leave me alone."

Entirely understandable: we don't care for any more lectures.

That applies to politics as well. After a year of extreme confrontation, it’s no wonder that so many people want to take a break from the news.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Even sports have become a turn-off. We love to see great athletic performances, but we're not keen on seeing elite athletes threatening to insult America at the Olympics. We could really use a break from that.

It is now mid-summer. August arrives next week. I think America will be taking a "well-deserved" summer break. Good. I think we all need it.