These cities have the worst traffic in the US: Study

People living in Boston suffer from the worst traffic in the U.S., according to a new study.

On Monday, INRIX Inc. published a report on traffic in 2019, which included a ranking of the most congested urban areas in the U.S. and the most congested cities in the world.

Boston was at the top of the U.S. ranking, followed by Chicago in second place. Both cities also made it to the bottom of the world ranking in ninth and 10th places.

Meanwhile, the report found that Wichita, Kansas, was the urban area with the lowest amount of traffic in the U.S. Drivers there lost less than two hours a year, according to INRIX.

The transportation analytics company also found that lost time for American drivers has increased by two hours from 2017 to 2019.

On average, Americans lost 99 hours a year to being stuck in traffic, costing an average of $1,377 per year.

“Congestion costs Americans billions of dollars each year,” Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a statement. “However, it appears to be stabilizing in some of the country’s most congested metros – with delays raising roughly three percent nationwide since 2017.”

“The continued innovation and investment in smarter roadway management is showing early signs of progress,” Reed added.

For its report, INRIX analyzed congestion and mobility trends in more than 900 cities in 43 countries, the report said. In the U.S., INRIX looked at the top 66 urban areas.

At the bottom of the 10 most congested urban areas in the U.S. were Atlanta in 10th place, Baltimore, Maryland, in ninth place, Portland, Oregon, in eighth place, San Francisco in seventh and Los Angeles in sixth.

According to the report, Los Angeles’ “constant gridlock does not have the severity as the other top-ranked cities due to its sprawling geography and massive road network.”

To see the rest of the ranking, here are the five most congested urban areas in the U.S., according to INRIX.

5. Washington, D.C.

People who drive in Washington, D.C., lose an average of 140 hours a year to traffic, according to the report. That costs about $1,761 in lost time.

4. New York City

New Yorkers who drive lose an average of 140 hours to traffic every year, which costs them about $1,988 in lost time.

3. Philadelphia

Drivers in Philadelphia lose an average of 142 hours a year to traffic, which costs $2,016 in lost time, according to INRIX.

2. Chicago

In Chicago, drivers lose an average of 145 hours to traffic every year, which costs $2,059, the report found.

1. Boston

Bostonians who drive lose an average of 149 hours per year to congested traffic, which ends up costing about $2,205 in lost time per driver.