United Airlines worker, passenger have bloody brawl at Newark Airport check-in counter, video shows

A United Airlines worker and an apparent passenger took swings at each other in a bloody brawl that was captured on video at a Newark Airport check-in station.

Video of the fight at the New Jersey airport was shared on Twitter just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Footage shows a man in a dark blue hooded sweatshirt have an argument with an airline worker wearing a dark vest when the man in the vest strikes the other man in the face.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The man in the sweatshirt responds, "You saw that s---!" and punches the worker in the face twice, knocking him to the ground, according to the video.

When the man in the vest stands up, he is seen bleeding from his head. He confronts the other man again and they continue to argue. Another airport worker appears to step in as the video ends.

What happened before the camera started rolling wasn’t immediately clear.

Fox News Digital reached out to United Airlines for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

A spokesperson for the airline told WPIX-TV in an emailed statement that the man in the vest works for a subsidiary company affiliated with the airline and was not taken into custody.

The man in the hooded sweatshirt was taken into custody, according to the spokesperson. It was unclear whether he will face charges.