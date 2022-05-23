Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

United Airlines

United Airlines worker, passenger have bloody brawl at Newark Airport check-in counter, video shows

One man taken into custody following fight at Newark Airport

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

A United Airlines worker and an apparent passenger took swings at each other in a bloody brawl that was captured on video at a Newark Airport check-in station.

Video of the fight at the New Jersey airport was shared on Twitter just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Footage shows a man in a dark blue hooded sweatshirt have an argument with an airline worker wearing a dark vest when the man in the vest strikes the other man in the face.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The man in the sweatshirt responds, "You saw that s---!" and punches the worker in the face twice, knocking him to the ground, according to the video.

ROUGHLY 100 ORTHODOX JEWS SAY THEY WERE BOOTED FROM GERMAN FLIGHT AFTER DISPUTE

When the man in the vest stands up, he is seen bleeding from his head. He confronts the other man again and they continue to argue. Another airport worker appears to step in as the video ends.

What happened before the camera started rolling wasn’t immediately clear. 

United Airlines Newark Airport brawl

A bloody brawl broke out at a United Airlines check-in station inside Newark Airport between a man and an airline worker. (Reuters / Reuters)

Fox News Digital reached out to United Airlines for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for the airline told WPIX-TV in an emailed statement that the man in the vest works for a subsidiary company affiliated with the airline and was not taken into custody.

The man in the hooded sweatshirt was taken into custody, according to the spokesperson. It was unclear whether he will face charges.