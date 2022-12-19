United Airlines flight to Houston hit with 'severe turbulence,' 5 injured

Five people were taken to the hospital after a flight experienced "unexpected turbulence" on its way to Houston from Rio de Janeiro, United Airlines says.

United Airlines flight 128 arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport at 5:30 a.m. Monday, FOX 26 Houston reports.

The airline confirmed to the TV station that two passengers and three crew members sustained minor injuries during the flight.

They were met by medical personnel once on the ground at the Houston airport prior to being taken to the hospital.

"United flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while enroute to Houston. Upon arrival, two passengers and three crewmembers were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers," United Airlines said in a statement.

The United turbulence experience comes a day after multiple were injured on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it received a call shortly after 11 a.m. and responders treated 36 people. Of those, 11 were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition, and nine others were transported in stable condition.

Twenty people were transported for further medical treatment, the youngest of whom was 14 months old. The agency said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness.