Video of terrifying Hawaii turbulence flight surfaces after multiple injuries

Video has surfaced on social media of a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii that was rocked by severe turbulence Sunday morning some 30 minutes from Honolulu.

"Ladies and gentlemen … attention onboard: do we have any trained medical personnel? Do we have any doctors, nurses, firefighters…" a flight attendant asks over the intercom in a video posted to Instagram.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it received a call shortly after 11 a.m. and responders treated 36 people. Of those, 11 were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition, and nine others were transported in stable condition.

Twenty people were transported for further medical treatment , the youngest of whom was 14 months old. The agency said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness.

"HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today," Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement. "Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to hospitals for further care."

Passenger seen on stretcher after landing:

The airlines said the plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members. The differing number of injuries could not immediately be reconciled.

"It was just rocky. And then, it quickly just escalated to, like, the point where we’re shaking so much that we were, like, pretty much like floating off of our chairs," passenger Jacie Hayata Ano told KHON2.

Hawaiian Airlines will be cooperating with the NTSB during the investigation, the Fox TV affiliate says. At least three other Hawaiian Airlines flights were reportedly diverted Sunday due to low visibility.

