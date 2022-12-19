Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airplanes

Video of terrifying Hawaii turbulence flight surfaces after multiple injuries

'Do we have any trained medical personnel?' Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant asks over intercom

close
A flight from Phoenix to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Dec. 18 some 30 minutes from Honolulu and nearly a dozen people were seriously injured.  video

Hawaiian Airlines encounters ‘severe’ turbulence, at least 11 people seriously injured on flight

A flight from Phoenix to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Dec. 18 some 30 minutes from Honolulu and nearly a dozen people were seriously injured. 

Video has surfaced on social media of a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii that was rocked by severe turbulence Sunday morning some 30 minutes from Honolulu. 

"Ladies and gentlemen … attention onboard: do we have any trained medical personnel? Do we have any doctors, nurses, firefighters…" a flight attendant asks over the intercom in a video posted to Instagram. 

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it received a call shortly after 11 a.m. and responders treated 36 people. Of those, 11 were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition, and nine others were transported in stable condition.

Twenty people were transported for further medical treatment, the youngest of whom was 14 months old. The agency said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness.

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES ENCOUNTERS ‘SEVERE’ TURBULENCE, AT LEAST 11 PEOPLE SERIOUSLY INJURED ON FLIGHT

"HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today," Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement. "Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to hospitals for further care." 

Passenger seen on stretcher after landing:

close
Hawaiian Airlines passengers were treated after experiencing severe turbulence on a flight Sunday. (Credit:@hhhnewz/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX) video

Passenger of Hawaiian Airlines flight rocked by turbulence seen on stretcher after landing

Hawaiian Airlines passengers were treated after experiencing severe turbulence on a flight Sunday. (Credit:@hhhnewz/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The airlines said the plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members. The differing number of injuries could not immediately be reconciled. 

AIRBUS, QATAR TRIAL TO BE SPLIT AS A350 JET ROW RUMBLES ON

Hawaii flight turbulence 3
Hawaii flight turbulence 1

A flight to Hawaii from Phoenix was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said. (@hhhnewz/@jacie.ha/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX / Fox News)

Hawaii flight turbulence 2

"It was just rocky. And then, it quickly just escalated to, like, the point where we’re shaking so much that we were, like, pretty much like floating off of our chairs," passenger Jacie Hayata Ano told KHON2.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Hawaiian Airlines will be cooperating with the NTSB during the investigation, the Fox TV affiliate says. At least three other Hawaiian Airlines flights were reportedly diverted Sunday due to low visibility.

FOX Business' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 