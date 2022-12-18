Hawaiian Airlines encounters ‘severe’ turbulence, at least 11 people seriously injured on flight

A flight from Phoenix to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence Sunday morning some 30 minutes from Honolulu and nearly a dozen people were seriously injured.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it received a call shortly after 11 a.m. and responders treated 36 people. Of those, 11 were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition, and nine others were transported in stable condition

Twenty people were transported for further medical treatment, the youngest of whom was 14 months old. The agency said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising, and loss of consciousness.

"HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today," Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement. "Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to hospitals for further care."

The airlines said the plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members. The differing number of injuries could not immediately be reconciled.

Some who were on the flight took to social media to share their experience.

"Scariest experience flying: very strong turbulence happened mid-flight and some people with head injuries from hitting the ceiling," tweeted one user who was on the flight. "

Thomas Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu, said there had been a weather advisory out for thunderstorms that included Oahu and areas that would have included the flight path at the time of the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.