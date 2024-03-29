United Airlines Boeing 777 diverts due to engine issue

A United Airlines flight diverted after experiencing an engine issue, marking the latest in a string of incidents impacting the carrier.

United Flight 990 from San Francisco to Paris, using a Boeing 777-200, diverted to Denver on Thursday after the crew reported an issue with one engine, the carrier told FOX Business.

The flight carrying 273 passengers and 12 crew members landed safely, although United said emergency services were standing by for the plane’s arrival just in case. The flight was canceled once it landed in Colorado.

"We are working with our customers to provide them with flight options on Friday," the Chicago-based carrier said in a statement.

The incident comes more than a week after CEO Scott Kirby reassured fliers in a letter that the carrier is looking into the string of incidents that involved its aircraft in the last few months – from engine and structural issues to a wheel falling off during takeoff.

Before Thursday's incident, at least six unrelated incidents had occurred on planes operated by United since early February. Five of them involved a Boeing aircraft.

"Safety is our highest priority and is at the center of everything we do," Kirby said in a letter sent to United customers. "Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety."

While the incidents were all unrelated, they "have our attention and have sharpened our focus," Kirby said in the letter.