Mexico-bound United Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Los Angeles airport

A United Airlines flight en route to Mexico City made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Friday after a reported hydraulics issue.

United flight 821 departed from San Francisco International Airport and was en route to Mexico City International Airport when it was diverted to LAX. The plane landed safely around 4:30 p.m., according to a statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). All 110 individuals on board, including five crew members, were deplaned safely.

Customers on the flight traveled to Mexico City on a new aircraft, United Airlines told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Fire engines stood by at the airport but ultimately were not needed, Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles City Fire Department, told The Associated Press.

United said the Airbus 320 has three hydraulic systems for redundancy purposes. Preliminary information showed there was only an issue with one of the systems.

The FAA stated it would be investigating the matter.

The LAX incident came just hours after another United Airlines flight "rolled onto the grass" at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Friday morning after landing.

An FAA spokesperson told FOX Business that passengers onboard the Boeing 737 aircraft – which originated from Memphis, Tennessee -- were deplaned on the taxiway and then bused to the terminal.

"After landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, United Airlines Flight 2477 rolled onto the grass when exiting onto the taxiway around 8 a.m. local time on Friday, March 8," the FAA spokesperson added, noting that the agency is now investigating the incident.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.