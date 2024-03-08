United Airlines flight skids off Houston airport runway after landing

A United Airlines flight has "rolled onto the grass" at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Friday morning after landing, the Federal Aviation Administration says.

An FAA spokesperson told FOX Business that passengers onboard the Boeing 737 aircraft – which originated from Memphis, Tennessee -- then deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal.

"After landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, United Airlines Flight 2477 rolled onto the grass when exiting onto the taxiway around 8 a.m. local time on Friday, March 8," the FAA spokesperson added, noting that the agency is now investigating the incident.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

The airline told Fox26 Houston that the aircraft involved, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, was carrying 160 passengers and six crew members.

"We are removing luggage from the aircraft and will work to reunite customers with their belongings as quickly as possible. We are thankful for the actions of our crew to deplane all passengers safely," United Airlines told Fox26 Houston.

The incident happened after a United Airlines flight traveling from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida, had to turn around for an emergency landing after experiencing an engine issue on Monday, the airline confirmed.

A video shared on Storyful by Dorian Cerda shows flames spewing out of one of that plane's engines as a crew member acknowledged what was going on.

"Hey, ladies and gentlemen. We realize something happened outside," the crew member said over the plane's loudspeaker.

Cerda said they were about 15 minutes into the flight when the incident occurred. A statement from United Airlines says Flight 1118 landed safely back in Houston after the turnaround, and "passengers deplaned normally."

That plane was a Boeing 737-900, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

FOX Business’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.