United Airlines prepares for winter travel, adds flights to warm-weather destinations

The airline said it is adding nearly 150 new daily flights this winter

United Airlines is already gearing up for winter travel.

On Friday, the airline announced that it is adding almost 150 new daily flights to warm weather locations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America this winter. 

According to the announcement, United is adding the flights in anticipation of a continued resurgence in demand for travel. 

From November of this year through March, United will have 137 more flights than it did in 2019, the announcement said

The airline will also be increasing service to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America by 30% compared to 2019. 

United Airlines is adding almost 150 new flights this winter in anticipation of a continued increase in demand for travel. (iStock)

Some of those new routes include flights from Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to Belize City, Belize; Cozumel, Mexico; Liberia, Costa Rica and Nassau, Bahamas, the announcement said.

"Celebrating the holidays with family and loved ones in 2020 was a challenge, and we know our customers are already eager to plan winter vacations and gatherings in person this year to make up for time that they lost," Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of network planning, said in a statement. "As pandemic restrictions ease, people are becoming more confident in planning travel further in advance, so we want to make sure to offer our customers as much choice as possible."

Last month, United ordered 270 Boeing and Airbus jets, the airline’s largest order ever, and announced that it plans to hire about 25,000 new employees by 2026, FOX Business previously reported.

At the same time, United also revealed that it will upgrade its fleet for an improved in-flight experience for passengers. 