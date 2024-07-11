Uber expands boat services in Europe this summer

Uber is broadening its services this summer, launching a new way for visitors to travel around Europe.

The ride-share service has announced they will be offering boat services in Ibiza, Venice, Athens, Paris, Corfu and Santorini.

The concept allows users to book private yacht excursions or order boats as a taxi service through the Uber app.

NEW YORK TO ROLL OUT SMALL SHAMPOO BOTTLE BAN AT HOTELS

Data from summer 2023 shows Uber's mobility services increased by up to 55% in places like Greece and Spain with 6.5 million international customers using the app in Europe’s most popular destinations, according to an Uber press release.

"At Uber we want to give our customers the opportunity to go anywhere, wherever they are traveling. This summer we are adding a series of bucket-list worthy nautical experiences to the Uber app in some of Europe’s hottest destinations, helping holidaymakers make the most of their trip on the high seas," Anabel Diaz, vice president, EMEA Mobility at Uber, said in a statement emailed to FOX Business.

Uber Yacht, Uber Cruise and all other Uber Boat trips are expected to be limited and are subject to weather conditions.

Uber Boat will allow travelers to reach beach clubs, visit scenic coves and remote areas.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle .

More than 7 million Americans visited Europe from January to May this year, according to the International Trade Administration.

In August, Uber Yacht will allow vacationers to pre-book a private yacht for the day, offering groups of up to eight people the opportunity to sail around Ibiza for around $1,700.

More than 800,000 people opened the Uber app in the past 12 months in Ibiza, according to Uber.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 73.07 +3.80 +5.49%

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Whether it’s sailing around Ibiza in your own private yacht or experiencing the Venetian Lagoon by boat, we’re thrilled to add some Uber magic to our customers' holidays this summer," said Diaz.

While in Venice, customers can call a "Limo Boat," accommodating up to six people per trip.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The company plans to launch Uber Cruise in Paris this summer so travelers can experience views of Notre Dame, Le Louvre and the Eiffel Tower from the river.