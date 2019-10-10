'Uber-Pets' to let furry friends hitch a ride with owners

Uber is set to launch an “Uber-Pets” feature on its app in select cities starting Oct. 16.

Riders who choose to bring their furry friends along for the ride will be expected to pay a $3-$5 surcharge.

“This is Uber innovating,” Jonathan Hoenig, Capitalist Pig founder, said.

The “Bulls and Bears” panel shared their perspectives on the upcoming opportunity for dog owners.

“This is for helping people live their lives at a lower cost; a great advantage - not a great stock, but a great advantage for anyone who has a pup like myself," Hoenig said.

For those who aren’t fond of the various scents a dog can leave in a car, drivers are responsible for any damages done to their cars.

Gary Kaltbaum of Kaltbaum Capital Management proposed the idea drivers place “pads” in their cars so future riders won’t know that a dog was previously sitting on their seat.