Uber adds safety features after report about company's sexual misconduct investigations

Uber has added several features to its app to make it safer for riders, the company announced last week.

Those features included a new ride verification system and bike lane alerts, according to a blog post written by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Riders will be able to make sure they’re getting in the right car if they opt-in to receive a four-digit PIN that they can give to their driver before beginning their trip.

The app will also let riders know when they’re being dropped off near a bike lane so they can check for cyclists before opening the door.

The new features will also include an option to report a safety issue to Uber while the ride is still going on -- as opposed to after the ride, -- as well as an emergency button that connects riders to 911 via text, which will include information about the specific trip, driver and car.

Uber also updated its real-time ID check, to make sure that the driver in the car is the same one who is registered with the company.

The new safety features were unveiled just one day after The Washington Post published a report about how the company handles safety allegations, particularly allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to The Post, the company’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is told by Uber to protect the company from liability first, before looking out for passengers.

The newspaper reported that Uber prevents investigators from going to the police with allegations or advising victims to get legal counsel.

And even when the company kicks drivers off its platform, the information reportedly doesn’t get passed on to law enforcement or other ride-sharing companies, according to The Post.

Uber did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier this year, a 21-year-old woman was killed after she got into a car she mistakenly thought was her Uber.

Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student, died in April. The man who was charged with her kidnapping and murder is Nathaniel David Rowland.