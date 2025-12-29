Two airlines nearly collide taking off from Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport

Two jets narrowly avoided a collision while departing Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport earlier this month, prompting a federal investigation.

A Volaris Airlines flight bound for El Salvador made an unauthorized right turn into the path of a United Express flight headed to Jackson, Mississippi, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Air traffic control instructed Volaris Flight 4321 to turn left after departing Houston Intercontinental Airport on Dec. 18, but instead, the crew turned right towards CommuteAir Flight 814, which departed from a parallel runway, according to the FAA.

United Airlines is a partial owner of CommuteAir.

CHRISTMAS TRAVELERS LEFT STRANDED AS AIRPORTS SEE MASS FLIGHT CANCELATIONS, DELAYS



The incident occurred around 3:05 p.m. local time. The FAA said it is still investigating.

HOLIDAY TRAVELERS FACE FLIGHT DELAYS AS FAA RESTRICTS AIRSPACE NATIONWIDE AMID WINTER WEATHER: REPORT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % VLRS CONTROLADORA VUELA COMP DE AVIACION 8.94 -0.28 -3.04% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 111.45 -2.59 -2.27%

CommuterAir told FOX Business that, based on its initial assessment, its "crew followed all applicable ATC instructions."

FOX Business reached out to Volaris for comment. The airport deferred comment to the FAA.

SOUTHWEST OFFERING $67 FLIGHTS IN NOD TO VIRAL INTERNET MEME: 'TRENDY' SALE

The Houston Intercontinental Airport sees an average of 500 daily arriving flights and over 20 million passenger arrivals annually, according to the airport's website.

Despite the rise in close calls and related safety incidents in the airline industry, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has maintained that it is safe to fly.

He reiterated the message ahead of the Christmas holiday, a time when thousands of passengers crowd airports nationwide.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE