Southwest offering $67 flights in nod to viral internet meme: 'Trendy' sale

Southwest Airlines is offering $67 economy tickets on select domestic flights with an offer it's dubbed the "Trendiest. Sale. Ever."

The sale is a nod to the internet meme popular with Gen Alpha, where people shout the numbers "6-7." The saying has become popular on social media, but its origination remains unclear.

The meme appears in the song "Doot Doot (6 7)," a song by rapper Jamille Edwards, known as Skrilla, that went viral on social media. Since the song became a viral sensation, the saying has taken over the internet, classrooms and now airlines.

"Long ago, our Southwest Airlines founder encouraged us to take our work seriously but not ourselves," Southwest spokesperson Ashley Bain wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We love sharing a good deal with customers and decided to indulge in the trend."

DICTIONARY.COM DECLARES '6-7' WORD OF THE YEAR

The deal comes with caveats.

The deal includes prices for "Continental U.S. travel" on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Jan. 6 and March 4, 2026, according to the airline's terms and conditions page.

"Travel is available for one-way Basic fares unless otherwise specified," according to its conditions page.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 40.73 -0.28 -0.68%

Additionally, seats, days and markets are limited, and fares vary based on destination, flight and day of the week for "some flights operating during very busy travel times and holiday periods."

SOUTHWEST CEO CALLS AIRPORT LOUNGES 'HUGE' BENEFIT FOR CUSTOMERS AS CARRIER EXPLORES EXPANSION: REPORT

A 21-day advance purchase is required within the listed "booking period," which is from Dec. 16, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time through Dec. 18, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Customers may also have varied experiences when flying.

Southwest Airlines will implement its assigned seating policy Jan. 27, a decision that drew scrutiny from fliers.

Travelers who fly at the beginning of the sale will experience the last days of the airline's open-seating policies.

The 6-7 meme recently appeared in an episode of "South Park" and was named Dictionary.com's word of the year.

According to the site, the words of the year "serve as a linguistic time capsule, reflecting social trends and global events that defined the year."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"While it is our preference for this trend to end in 2025, we are all weighing both hands to see if it moves into 2026," Bain added.

Basic fares are nonchangeable and nonrefundable as allowed by Southwest’s 24-hour cancellation policy, according to its conditions page.

Basic economy tickets do not include checked bag fees, according to the airline's website.