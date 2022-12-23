TSA reports 8 back-to-back days of screening over 2M travelers amid holiday travel rush

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has screened over 2 million travelers daily at airport security checkpoints for eight straight days as many people travel for the winter holidays.

On Thursday, TSA officers screened over 2.3 million people at checkpoints, according to passenger volume data published by the agency. That figure is roughly 7% higher it was on than the same date last year. The day prior, they saw over 2.4 million, the data showed.

For Monday and Tuesday, TSA’s checkpoint travel numbers were about 2.26 million and nearly 2.2 million, respectively.

Volumes since Dec. 15 have all been above 2 million per day.

The TSA said earlier this week that for the holiday travel season, it expected Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 30, to be the busiest days. In mid-December, AAA had projected that between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, some 112.7 million people would travel at least 50 miles from their homes, including almost 7.2 million by plane.

The TSA predicted that holiday air travel volumes would be "close to pre-pandemic levels."

The transportation security agency recently released holiday travel tips. The advice includes not bringing firearms and other prohibited items to checkpoints, keeping gifts unwrapped, so they may be inspected, and carrying acceptable ID.

"Fully wrapped gifts may need to be opened if deemed necessary by a TSA officer. Instead, consider placing your unwrapped gifts in your checked bag," TSA said.

The agency added: "At many airport checkpoints, the Transportation Security Officer (TSO) may ask you to insert your physical ID into one of our new Credential Authentication Technology units. Residents of Arizona, Colorado and Maryland may even use their Apple mobile device to store their ID in Apple Wallet and use their mobile device in certain TSA PreCheck lanes at participating airports."

A winter storm stretching from the plains to the East Coast has been causing headaches for many fliers as they attempt to travel for the holidays.

Flight disruptions

As of 2:55 p.m. Eastern, more than 6,200 flights within, into or out of the U.S. have been delayed on Friday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Meanwhile, over 4,600 have gotten canceled.

On Thursday, more than 10,000 U.S. flights saw delays and over 2,500 were canceled, per FlightAware.

