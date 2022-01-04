Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

Holiday flight cancellations: Know your airline's policies and best options

Major U.S. carriers have already issued travel waivers for weather disrtuptions

close
Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman of the board Jeff Hoffman advises how to prepare for a potential holiday travel nightmare on 'Varney & Co.' video

Christmas snowstorm: Travel tips from expert Jeff Hoffman

Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman of the board Jeff Hoffman advises how to prepare for a potential holiday travel nightmare on 'Varney & Co.'

Flight cancellations are top of mind for holiday travelers as a harsh winter storm is expected to hit a large swath of the U.S. 

Heavy snow, ice and strong winds are among the conditions expected from Thursday to Saturday in various parts of the country, stretching from the Plains and Midwest all the way to the East Coast. On top of that, forecasters expect severe cold during the holiday weekend. 

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm was so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory.

Airlines have proactively issued travel waivers to help travelers whose flights are canceled during a certain stretch of the holiday. This means travelers won't have to pay any change fee or fare difference when rebooking their flight. 

TRACK THE STORM WITH FOX WEATHER

airport

Passengers look at flight departure information boards in the West Gates expansion area at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California.  ((Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

However, it's important to read the fine print. Passengers need to book within a certain time frame and buy a seat in the same cabin. They must also rebook the same cities they were previously flying between. Impacted travel dates will differ depending on the area of the country. 

The Department of Transportation's new online dashboard, which launched just ahead of Labor Day, shows what kinds of guarantees major domestic airlines offer for disruptions due to circumstances within the airline’s control.  

HOLIDAY TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS: AIRLINES ISSUE WAIVERS AHEAD OF WINTER STORM

FOX Business looked at Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United to see what they guarantee passengers if a flight is canceled.

Below are the categories that make up the "Commitments for Controllable Cancellations" section on the DOT's customer service dashboard. Airlines listed in each section below are the ones that offer that service or amenities.

Chicago O'Hare Airport passengers arrive for flights

Travelers arrive for flights at O'Hare International Airport on Dec. 16, 2022, in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rebook on partner airline or another airline with which it has an agreement at no additional cost: 

  • Alaska
  • American
  • Delta
  • Hawaiian
  • JetBlue
  • United

Rebook passenger on same airline at no additional cost: 

  • Alaska
  • Allegiant
  • American
  • Delta
  • Frontier
  • Hawaiian
  • JetBlue
  • Southwest
  • Spirit
  • United

Complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation: 

  • Alaska
  • Allegiant
  • American
  • Delta
  • Hawaiian
  • JetBlue
  • Southwest
  • Spirit
  • United

TIPS FOR HOLIDAY AIR TRAVEL FROM TSA

Christmas Tree in airport

A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa / AP Newsroom)

Meal or meal cash/voucher when cancellation results in passenger waiting for 3 hours or more for new flight: 

  • Alaska
  • Allegiant
  • American
  • Delta
  • Frontier
  • Hawaiian
  • JetBlue
  • Southwest
  • Spirit
  • United

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Complimentary ground transportation to and from hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation: 

  • Alaska
  • Allegiant
  • American
  • Delta
  • Hawaiian
  • JetBlue
  • Southwest
  • Spirit
  • United

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 