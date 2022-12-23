Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Airlines

Winter storm leaves over 1 million without power ahead of holiday

Customers from the plains to East Coast lose electricity as airlines cancel thousands of flights

close
Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman of the board Jeff Hoffman advises how to prepare for a potential holiday travel nightmare on 'Varney & Co.' video

Christmas snowstorm: Travel tips from expert Jeff Hoffman

Global Entrepreneurship Network chairman of the board Jeff Hoffman advises how to prepare for a potential holiday travel nightmare on 'Varney & Co.'

As a winter storm stretches from the plains to the East Coast, more than 1 million people have lost power in over 20 U.S. states, according to the latest data compiled by PowerOutage.us. 

North Carolina leads the outages with 165,654 electric customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

Man clears snow off a sidewalk Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minn. ( AP Photo/Abbie Parr / AP Images)

BREAKING WEATHER NEWS | FOX WEATHER HOME OF AMERICA’S WEATHER TEAM

Eleven other states have more than 50,000 reported outages at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. Three of those states border the Great Lakes: New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service says Lakes Effect snowfall can be expected for favored downwind locations on Saturday as very cold arctic air streams across the region.

Four other states with 50,000+ outages are in New England: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The others are Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The NWS says widespread record low maximum temperature values are possible Friday from the Lower Mississippi Valley, northeastward into the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys and stretching across large sections of the east from the Southeast, through the Southern to Central Appalachians and into the Mid-Atlantic. 

Flight cancelations

American Airlines plane is de-iced as high winds whip around 7.5 inches of new snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP / AP Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Already, more than 2,600 U.S. flights have been delayed as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern on Friday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while more than 3,600 have been canceled. 

On Thursday, more than 10,028 flights across the U.S. were delayed and nearly 2,539 were canceled. 

The airlines are now proactively issuing waivers to help travelers whose flights are canceled during a certain stretch of the holiday.

HOLIDAY FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS: KNOW YOUR AIRLINE'S POLICIES AND BEST OPTIONS

close
Travel journalist Francesca Page shares travel tips to deal with trip delays from weather and sickness on 'Fox Business Tonight.' video

These are the must pack items for holiday travel: Francesca Page

Travel journalist Francesca Page shares travel tips to deal with trip delays from weather and sickness on 'Fox Business Tonight.'