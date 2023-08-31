Trader Joe’s recalls tamales, its sixth product in 5 weeks

Trader Joe's is pulling another product from store shelves, marking its sixth recall in five weeks.

Certain packages of its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales that were sold in stores across nine states are being recalled over an undeclared allergen.

According to its website, a supplier warned Trader Joe's that one lot of the product may contain undeclared milk. The product lot code is 17023 and has a best-buy date of June 19, 2025, according to the notice.

Milk is one of eight foods or food groups that account for the most serious allergic reactions in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

TRADER JOE'S RECALLS MULTIGRAIN CRACKERS FOR POSSIBLE METAL CONTAMINATION

There haven't been any illnesses associated with this recall and "all potentially affected product has been removed from sale," the notice continued.

However, the company is urging customers not to eat it, and to discard the product or return it for a refund.

The company has issued a string of recalls of late. The majority of the recalls had to do with contamination from a foreign object ranging from rocks to bugs.

Earlier this month, the company issued a recall for certain boxes of its Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds over the possibility that it might contain metal.

Trader Joe's told FOX Business that the timing of the back-to-back recalls is coincidental.

TRADER JOE’S COOKIES MAY CONTAIN ROCKS, COMPANY SAYS IN NEW RECALL

Last month, the company issued a recall for certain boxes of Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel after a supplier warned the company that it may contain rocks.

Just before that, another supplier warned the grocer that certain packages of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup may contain insects.

Two days before the company issued an alert about the soup, it warned customers that certain packages of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies were recalled over possible contamination with rocks.

None of the notices listed any illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products. The company also didn't disclose details of what led to the supplier's warnings.

A Trader Joe's spokesperson said it pulls a product as soon as it's aware of an issue without waiting on regulatory agencies.

"We care greatly about the safety of the products we sell. We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues," the spokesperson said. "We voluntarily take action quickly and aggressively – investigating potential problems and removing a product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality."