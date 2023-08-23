Expand / Collapse search
Trader Joe's recalls multigrain crackers for possible metal contamination

Trader Joe's said it hasn't heard of any injuries stemming from the recalled crackers

Trader Joe’s has launched a recall of some multigrain crackers, a step it said it took in response to the possibility of a foreign material inside them.

The popular grocery store chain identified its Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds as the product facing the recall, telling customers that metal may be in a specific set of best-by dates. The supplier of the crackers notified the company of the potential issue, according to an announcement. 

The recall of the crackers started late last week.

TRADER JOE'S COOKIES MAY CONTAIN ROCKS, COMPANY SAYS IN NEW RECALL

Trader Joe’s said it has not heard of any injuries related to the product, adding that all of the recalled crackers have "been removed from sale and destroyed."

A signage on a shopping cart at Trader Joe's

A signage on a shopping cart at the Trader Joe's Upper East Side Bridgemarket grocery store in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.  (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company advised against consumption of the affected crackers, saying people who have them in their pantry can get their money back if they bring the product to a store. Otherwise, they should put the crackers in the garbage. 

The "Best If Used By" dates that could potentially have metal in them span March 1-5, 2024. 

Several other items at Trader Joe’s have been put under recall in the past month or so, including broccoli cheddar soup and two cookies. The former stemmed from potential bugs, while the latter was for possible rocks, as previously reported by FOX Business. 

TRADER JOE'S RECALLS FALAFEL, BROCCOLI CHEDDAR SOUP FOR POSSIBLE ROCKS, INSECTS

Trader Joe’s said on its website that it doesn’t "take any chances when it comes to product safety and quality."

"We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues," the company said. "We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality."

Trader Joe's entrance

Shoppers lineup as they wait for the grand opening of a Trader Joe's on October 18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The grocery store chain said it communicates about recalls via in-store signs in addition to its website and email messages. 

The U.S. has over 540 Trader Joe’s locations in total, according to a recent press release. The chain has been around since 1967.

