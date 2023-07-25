Trader Joe’s cookies may contain rocks, company says in new recall

Trader Joe’s has announced a recall of two cookie products, as they "may contain rocks," the company said in a statement.

The California-based chain grocery chain announced Friday that it was "alerted" by its supplier that the affected products — Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) — potentially contained "foreign material" or "rocks."

According to Trader Joe’s, the Windmill Cookies have "sell by" dates ranging from Oct. 19, 2023, to Oct. 21, 2023; the Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies have "sell by" dates from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2023.

The company said it removed the recalled cookies from store shelves and destroyed them. It further urges customers not to eat the product and to discard them appropriately.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," Trader Joe’s wrote in the recall announcement.

Customers can also return the recalled products to any store for a full refund, Trader Joe’s said.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the company added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trader Joe’s for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.

The statement did not include information about how the product may have been compromised or how rocks may have been mixed into the cookies.

Customers with additional questions are encouraged to contact their Customer Relations department.

Trader Joe’s operates around 530 stores across the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.