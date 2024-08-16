Trader Joe's recalls 653,000 mango tangerine scented candles

A recall of approximately 653,000 Trader Joe’s mango tangerine scented candles is underway, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall, announced Thursday in a CSPC alert, was precipitated by a "fire hazard" that the limited-time seasonal 5.7-ounce candles may carry for Trader Joe’s customers.

When lit, the candle flame "can spread from the wick to the wax, causing a larger than expected flame, posing a fire hazard," the grocery store chain said.

Sales of the recalled candles, which all sport the SKU number 56879 on their bottoms, occurred at Trader Joe’s locations across the country in June.

Trader Joe’s has described the Mango Tangerine Scented Candles as smelling like a "tropical treat" that will make people feel like they’re "relaxing in paradise, enjoying a citrusy summer breeze."

"If you purchased the Mango Tangerine Scented Candle, please do not use it," Trader Joe’s said in its recall announcement. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."

Trader Joe’s will provide customers that bring the recalled $4 candles back to the store a full cash refund, according to the CPSC. Alternatively, there is an option to get a $4 gift card by submitting a form through the company’s website.

Fourteen instances of the candles having high flames have been reported. Of those, three involved "minor" property damage, while two resulted in minor burns, the CSPC said.

Trader Joe’s said on its website that it communicates about recalls via in-store signs in addition to its website and email messages.