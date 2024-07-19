Bissell recalls 3.2M handheld steam cleaners across US over burn hazard

Bissell is recalling 3.2 million Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners in the U.S. in response to an issue that could lead to burns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the 39N7 and 2994 series of the affected product could "expel hot water or steam onto users while heating or during use."

Owners of the affected steam cleaners should avoid cleaning with them, according to the recall published by the CPSC.

NEARLY 7,000 POUNDS OF HOT DOGS RECALLED DUE TO LACK OF INSPECTION

Roughly 355,000 steam cleaners have also been recalled in Canada.

"Bissell has spent nearly 150 years producing quality products that consumers can trust. We are proud to have sold millions of products across the world. Above all else, safety is our top priority," the company said.

The recall of the steam cleaners was preceded by Bissell learning of 157 instances of people suffering "minor burn injuries" from hot water or steam "escaping from the product," according to the CPSC recall. There were 26 other incidents without injuries.

Sales of the Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners occurred at retailers and online over a 16-year period spanning August 2008 through May of this year, the CPSC said.

MGA ENTERTAINMENT RECALLS ‘MINIVERSE’ CHILDREN'S TOYS OVER ‘IRRITATION RISK’

The recalled steam cleaners cannot be repaired by consumers, according to Bissell. However, the company will send $60 credits or $40 refunds to affected customers after they take certain measures including "cut[ting] the cord and tak[ing] and upload[ing] a photo of the steam cleaner showing the model number and cut cord" to a special form on its website, the recall notice said.

SUNSCREEN RECALLED AFTER MOLD DETECTED DURING TESTING

Customers can use the credit to buy other Bissell products. That option and the refund can both take up to six weeks for the company to send, according to its website.

The recall does not apply to any other Bissell products, the company said.