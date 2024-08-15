Expand / Collapse search
Cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak in 31 states

According to the CDC, two growers were identified as sources of the Salmonella outbreak

Cucumbers in 31 states and the District of Columbia are being recalled after hundreds of people have reported illnesses linked to salmonella. 

In an update, the Center of Disease Control (CDC) announced Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup infections, which were originally reported as two separate outbreaks.

The agency identified that 449 people were ill after eating salmonella-laden cucumbers and 125 people were hospitalized.

No one has died from salmonella linked to the infected cucumbers, the CDC said.

CUCUMBERS RECALLED IN 14 STATES OVER POTENTIAL SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

Cucumbers

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida, is recalling whole cucumbers shipped to 31 states. (FDA)

The government agency revealed that an investigation linked a strain of the infection to two sources.

HY-VEE RECALLING MULTIPLE ITEMS, CITING SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION RISK

One of the sources was linked to untreated canal water used by a grower in Florida.

Map

The cucumbers linked to the outbreak have so far sickened 449 people across 31 states and Washington, D.C.  (Center of Disease Control / Fox News)

Symptoms of Salmonella

  • Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
  • Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.
  • Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

  • Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.