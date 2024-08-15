Cucumbers linked to salmonella outbreak in 31 states

Cucumbers in 31 states and the District of Columbia are being recalled after hundreds of people have reported illnesses linked to salmonella.

In an update, the Center of Disease Control (CDC) announced Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup infections, which were originally reported as two separate outbreaks.

The agency identified that 449 people were ill after eating salmonella-laden cucumbers and 125 people were hospitalized.

No one has died from salmonella linked to the infected cucumbers, the CDC said.

The government agency revealed that an investigation linked a strain of the infection to two sources.

One of the sources was linked to untreated canal water used by a grower in Florida.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

