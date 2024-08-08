Samsung recalls over 1 million electric ranges after hundreds of fires reported

Samsung electric stove ranges involved in hundreds of reported fires are being recalled, according to safety regulators.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted Thursday that the recall affects more than 1 million slide-in electric ranges manufactured by Samsung Electronics America Inc., and sold at major stores nationwide since 2013.

The front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated "by accidental contact by humans or pets," posing a fire hazard if flammable objects are left on top of the range, according to separate notices from Samsung and the CPSC.

Prior to the recall, Samsung received over 300 reports that the front-mounted knobs had been unintentionally activated by people or pets since 2013, the CPSC said.

They were involved in at least 250 fires, 18 of which "caused extensive property damage," according to the CPSC.

There have been roughly 40 reported injuries, eight of which required medical attention. Seven of the fires reportedly involved a pet death, according to the recall.

In the recall notice posted to Samsung's website, the company said its range knobs meet industry safety standards, which includes ensuring there is a two-step activation requiring sequential "push and turn" movements.

Still, the company is in the process of providing free knob locks or covers to owners of certain slide-in electric ranges with front-mounted knobs as part of a voluntary recall.

In the meantime, Samsung said consumers are able to continue to use their slide-in electric ranges while awaiting a set of free knob locks or covers.

"Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving the home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use," the CPSC recall notice read.

Samsung said that this is a problem that can impact brands across the industry and that it has participated in discussions with other brands in the CPSC’s Joint Gas and Electric Range Knob Working Group on how to revisit knob safety standards for all ranges to address inadvertent activation.

The products were sold at stores including Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and on Samsung's website. Depending on the range, they were available from May 2013 through August 2024 for between $1,250 and $3,050, according to the CPSC.