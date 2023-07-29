Trader Joe’s recalls falafel, broccoli cheddar soup for possible rocks, insects

Trader Joe’s recalled two more products this week after previously recalling two cookie products because they may contain rocks.

The popular grocery chain said Friday that the Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel may contain rocks.

The product was sold in stores in Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusets, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

TRADER JOE'S COOKIES MAY CONTAIN ROCKS, COMPANY SAYS IN NEW RECALL

"If you purchased or received any donations of Fully Cooked Falafel, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," Trader Joe's said.

On Thursday, Trader Joe's said it was alerted by its supplier of Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with use-by dates from July 18 through Sept. 15 may contain insects.

"No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed," the company said in an advisory.

Shoppers who purchased or received any Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup donations are advised to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

"With more than five decades of experience working directly with the producers of our products, we stand by our proactive practices and continually improve our food safety processes. We take these matters seriously — personally, even, as our families eat and drink TJ's products, too," Trader Joe's said on its website.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customers with questions may contact Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or via email.