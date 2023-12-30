Toxic positivity at work: Why too much optimism can hurt employee productivity, experts say

Viewing the world through rose-colored glasses can result in a favorable and optimistic view of life.

Yet can an overly positive view or perception in the workplace present challenges on the career front?

Recently, social media has been buzzing about "toxic positivity" — begging the question of whether too much optimism hinders employee productivity.

As one person on Reddit wrote of toxic positivity, "If you're going through something bad in your life, just smile and be positive. Loved one died? That sucks, but keep smiling. Got divorced, lost a job? Well, find the silver lining!"

The individual added, "That's toxic because by suppressing negative emotions at all times, you're basically gaslighting yourself into believing that you can't feel anger, sadness, grief — all normal human emotions that you should be allowing yourself to feel."

Three experts discussed toxic positivity with FOX Business — and expressed their concern about how it can impact the mindset of American workers.

What is toxic positivity? Why is it trending?

Toxic positivity is the belief that individuals should maintain a positive mindset consistently, even when facing sadness or challenges, said Ali Honig, owner and psychotherapist at Therapy Suite based in New York, New York.

"This concept frequently disregards the importance of allowing people to voice their thoughts and express their emotions during difficult times."

How can toxic positivity impact people on the job?

Toxic positivity may have a detrimental influence on the workforce, said Honig.

It may even significantly reshape both company culture and productivity levels.

"When employees perceive a constraint in expressing negative thoughts or feelings, it fosters burnout, fatigue, and resentment toward colleagues, managers or the entire organization," Honig told FOX Business.

In addition, in situations where there’s pressure to only display positive emotions, individual performance and work commitment often experience a decline, thereby adversely affecting the company, she said.

Common signs of toxic positivity in the workplace include the dismissal of different ideas that do not "conform," said Vanessa Matsis-McCready, associate general counsel and vice president of HR services for Engage PEO, based in the New York metro area.

Other red flags may be a lack of transparency, a lack of empathy, a lack of problem-solving or a lack of support for a growth mindset, she said.

"Additional signs can include inauthenticity, a fear of disagreement or dissent — or a culture of ‘busy-ness’ with little actual productivity," said Matsis-McCready.

What does toxic positivity do to the true emotions of employees?

Embracing the toxic positivity mindset makes it exceptionally challenging to discern the genuine emotions of employees, Honig with Therapy Suite told FOX Business.

"When employees are unable to openly express their struggles, address overwhelming workloads or feel secure in seeking assistance, sustaining a healthy work environment becomes problematic," Honig said.

"Setting unrealistic expectations for employees creates an unsustainable long-term work atmosphere for most individuals, consequently contributing to a high turnover rate."

These catchphrases, said Honig, could be signs of toxic positivity:

"Someone always has it worse than you."

"I don’t see the problem."

"Everything happens for a reason."

"This should be easy for you."

When employees feel compelled to maintain an unwaveringly positive outlook, she said it becomes challenging for them to seek assistance when required.

It also becomes tough for them to acknowledge difficulties with a task or to feel at ease discussing matters such as promotions or salary increases with a supervisor.

Can ‘forced’ positive thinking lead to employee burnout?

Employees may feel burned out because their concerns aren't addressed, said Amy Morin, a Florida-based psychotherapist and author of the book "13 Things Mentally Strong People Don't Do."

"Faking positive emotions all day is exhausting," she said.

"Disguising their true emotions and acting happy when they're afraid or frustrated means employees have less energy to devote to their work and to themselves."

Also, workers may grow tired of pretending things are going well when they're not — and they may feel discouraged that problems are ignored.

"Employees may feel pressure to smile all the time and act as though everything is going well, which takes a toll on their psychological well-being," said Morin.

Moreover, creating an environment where people must always remain positive and see the bright side of things is unrealistic, Honig with Therapy Suite told FOX Business.

"Being unable to express struggles and challenges while always remaining positive can lead to employees feeling like they have to do things perfectly all the time, creating a sense of perfectionism, which often comes with anxiety," Honig said.

And if the employee is a perfectionist, then there’s an added level of concern.

"When you are a perfectionist, you tend to have difficulty getting tasks done," she said.

"You continue to start over because nothing feels good enough."