Viral career trend has people engaging in 'job cuffing': Here's why and what it means

Now that we are approaching the colder months, many Americans are embracing the trend of "job cuffing" — making the deliberate decision to stay put at their current places of work rather than looking for the new opportunities they really want.

"Job cuffing is hunkering down in a job that you don't love just for the winter," said John Mullinix, head of growth marketing, Ladders, who is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

"The term is a play on ‘relationship cuffing,’ when someone gets into a relationship just for the cold months — to have someone to attend holiday parties with and get cozy with when it's freezing outside. They don't want to stay with their partner long term."

Employees are choosing to "love the one they’re with," said Mullinix. At least for now.

Here's more detail.

Why are employees staying in roles in the so-called winter-cuffing months?

During "the Great Resignation," there was notable optimism in the job market, but that sentiment is now fading, Mullinix told FOX Business.

"Employees are becoming less confident about finding new jobs, as many companies, particularly in the tech and media sectors, are reducing their workforce or slowing down hiring," said Mullinix.

Additionally, hiring typically decreases during the holiday season, further complicating job searches.

"The broader economic climate, marked by inflation, conflict and rising interest rates, is also contributing to a more risk-averse attitude among consumers, as indicated by recent consumer sentiment surveys," Mullinix said.

"I don’t want to go through training for a new job — and a lot of companies I see that are hiring don’t pay as much."

Jamie (last name omitted for privacy), is a woman in her mid-40s who lives near Philadelphia; she performs data entry work for an HR-related company.

She told FOX Business she decided to "job cuff" right now because her job is convenient.

"I work remotely, so I don’t need to drive to work and I don’t have car and gas expenses," she shared.

"Another reason to cuff now is that I don’t want to go through training for a new job — and a lot of companies I see that are hiring don’t pay as much."

She said she considers her current job "boring and repetitive," but said it offers "a good salary with benefits."

In addition, timing also plays a role in her decision to stay put.

During the holidays, she said, "it's more important to me to focus on my family," as opposed to looking for or training for a new job.

"I also don’t want a job where I have to drive to an office during the snowy season," she added. "My current role allows me to balance my home priorities and work duties."

Even so, she said she's considering looking for a new role in a few months.

"When spring arrives, I may look for something new that is more aligned with my professional education and experience," she said.

How end-of-year compensation and PTO fit into the mix

Joe Galvin, chief research officer with Vistage Worldwide, which handles professional training and coaching, also noted that many employees decide to hunker down to obtain end-of-year bonuses and take holiday paid time off before resuming their job searches in the spring.

"The rationale behind job cuffing is grounded in the hope that waiting out the winter period will yield a more flourishing job market in the spring," the Connecticut-based Galvin told FOX Business.

"It's a decision largely driven by the prospect of better opportunities and a more conducive environment for career growth."

Winter tends to see a slower job market, experts say.

"The holiday season often sees a decline in job searching for various reasons, including individuals focusing on the ‘life’ in work-life balance and some companies reducing hiring activities during the end of the year," Galvin told FOX Business.

He also noted that many employees prioritize stability during the holidays, especially as it’s a time associated with increased expenses.

"They may hesitate to disrupt their current job situation, preferring to wait until the New Year to explore new opportunities," added Galvin.