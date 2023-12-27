Career trend 'act your wage' from fed up workers brings job warnings from experts

First it was the quiet quitting and "bare minimum Mondays" trends — then the "coffee badging" action went viral.

Now, "act your wage" is the latest message many American workers are sending their bosses as a way to express their career concerns and pushback against burnout.

Curious why some employees are pushing back and trying to set boundaries in the workplace — and what it all means?

Here’s what's at play, how businesses across the country may be impacted — and what workers should know as well if they're jumping on this job bandwagon.

What is ‘act your wage,’ the new labor trend?

The trend "act your wage" is the mindset that the amount of effort employees put into their job should directly align with their pay.

"It seems the main consideration for employees wanting to ‘act their wage’ is to implement boundaries aimed at protecting their own work-life balance and to not overwork themselves to a point that affects their quality of life," said Michelle Reisdorf, Chicago-based district president at Robert Half, the international HR consulting firm.

Why is 'act your wage’ trending?

This trend — and other labor trends — often gain steam seemingly as more employees sign on and feel impacted by the root cause of it, noted Reisdorf.

The state of the job market is complex, and as such, many workers may have had to take on more work and feel burned out, she said.

"And when workers are feeling burned out, many feel the need to voice these concerns or become disengaged," she said.

To that point, according to a Robert Half survey released in May 2023, 38% of workers said they are more burned out now than a year ago, with heavy workloads being the top factor contributing to burnout, the study revealed.

Why is taking part in this trend risky for workers?

Although employees want to feel empowered by taking control of their work and life balance, they should consider the greater implications as they move forward with such protests like the "act your wage" mindset.

"Acting your wage is a short-sighted idea, even for those who don’t want to advance in their careers."

"Simply put, acting your wage is a quick and easy way to get left behind in your career," cautioned Richard Wahlquist, CEO of the American Staffing Association who is based in New Alexandria, Virginia.

"Employees who refuse to do more than the bare minimum will lose new opportunities to coworkers who show initiative and drive," he also said.

"When you’re part of a team, sometimes you have to go above and beyond your job description."

Further, he said that "acting your wage is a short-sighted idea, even for those who don’t want to advance in their careers."

Wahlquist said employers can find a number of employees who can do the bare minimum at most jobs, said Wahlquist.

"If you’re doing the bare minimum at your job, why would a boss choose you over someone who’s [willing] to put in extra effort to help the company succeed?"

"Acting your wage can make you expendable in the event of company layoffs," he reported.

"If you’re doing the bare minimum at your job, why would a boss choose you over someone who’s shown a willingness to put in extra effort to help the company succeed?"

How can workers approach the topic of burnout professionally?

Instead of exhibiting an "act your age" response, Robert Half's Reisdorf offered more professional options.

Speak up. If you have too much on your plate, talk to your manager about your workload and ask for help, she said.

Use "time blocking." Rather than trying to juggle multiple tasks at once, Reisdorf suggested scheduling periods throughout the day to focus on key assignments.

Take a microbreak. Step away from your desk; go for a walk or stretch.

"If you can’t get outside, look away from the computer and focus on a non-work-related activity for a few minutes," Reisdorf proposed.

Request time off to recharge. Use the time to catch up with friends and family or engage in a hobby.

"Try to disconnect completely while away to get the greatest benefit," she added.

How can workers share concerns with managers productively?

Rather than implement a counter-productive "act your wage" approach, Wahlquist with the American Staffing Association suggested that a discussion with a manager or boss would be more effective.

For those not flourishing in a current role, it may be time to consider the larger picture.

"Burnout hits at the heart of the employer-employee relationship," Wahlquist told FOX Business.

"Employees experiencing burnout should speak to their employers about what priorities should take precedence. In addition, employees can see if their organizations offer any employee assistance programs to help them effectively manage their stress levels."

And for anyone not flourishing in a current role, it may be time to consider the larger picture.

"When workers choose to ‘act their wage’ and do the bare minimum at their job, it’s a sign that their current role may no longer be the right fit for them," said Wahlquist.