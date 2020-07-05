Who is Elon Musk's sister Tosca Musk?

Apparently creativity and drive run in the Musk family ⁠— Tesla CEO Elon Musk's younger sister, Tosca Musk, is a filmmaker and entrepreneur in her own right who recently celebrated becoming a U.S. citizen.

Continue Reading Below

IS ELON MUSK A REPUBLICAN?

Tosca Musk, 45, is a filmmaker and founder of Passionflix, a streaming service offering original movies and shows based on popular romance novels.

Tosca Musk and older brothers Elon and Kimbal Musk grew up in South Africa. Their parents Maye and Errol Musk divorced in 1979.

WHO IS COVERGIRL MAYE MUSK?

All three children have found success in their fields: Elon is a leader in the tech industry, businessman Kimbal focuses on the restaurant industry and Tosca is a filmmaker.

“Let them go their own way,” Maye Musk told Ladders when asked about her parenting advice. “If you have one child who’s very artistic, and the other child is a computer nerd, let them go their own way … don’t force them to both do computers or both do art.”

"Don’t try and push them in the way you want them to go for you," she continued.

Like Elon Musk, Tosca Musk moved to Canada for college. She studied film at The University of British Columbia and graduated in 1997, according to her LinkedIn. She got her start working for actress Sela Ward's production company Magnolia Films before making headlines with the zany web series "Tiki Bar TV."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In 2005, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs touted "Tiki Bar TV," a video podcast, for changing how people get their entertainment. "Tiki Bar TV" was #1 on the iTunes top 100 chart for four months, according to Tosca Musk's LinkedIn.

Now, Tosca Musk is focused on Passionflix as its CEO. The startup raised $4.75 million in seed funding in 2017, TechCrunch reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE