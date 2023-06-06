Elon Musk passes the Twitter CEO torch to Linda Yaccarino

Twitter has a new CEO.

Linda Yaccarino, the former NBCUniversal advertising executive that Elon Musk selected to become Twitter’s next CEO, revealed late Monday she had begun serving in that position, saying in a tweet that her first day was "in the books!" She also told her followers to "stay tuned."

She had previously appeared to hint Saturday at a change in a June 3 tweet. In that post, she shared a photo of the New York City skyline, writing, "Current view today. Bay Area views coming soon!"

Her assumption of the role on Monday marked the end of Musk’s roughly seven-month tenure in the position. He and Twitter closed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company in 2022, at which point he had started leading it.

TWITTER HEAD OF TRUST AND SAFETY RESIGNS AFTER ELON MUSK CRITICIZES HANDLING OF TRANSGENDER CONTENT

The day after Musk made public in mid-May that he had chosen Yaccarino as his Twitter CEO successor, she said in a tweet she was "excited to help bring" his vision "to create a brighter future" to the social media platform and "transform" the company with him.

She also expressed dedication to "Twitter 2.0." Making the social network an "everything app" is something the tech billionaire has indicated he wants.

TWITTER'S MARKET VALUE HAS FALLEN TO ONE-THIRD OF ELON MUSK'S PURCHASE PRICE: FIDELITY

In her position as Twitter’s CEO, Yaccarino is meant to "focus primarily on business operations," according to a May tweet from Musk. FOX Business reached out to Twitter for comment on her top priorities for the company.

Musk said earlier in the year that Twitter could potentially break even in the second quarter, with the company having "a shot at being cash flow positive next quarter." The company’s revenue has taken a hit in terms of advertisers pulling back under his tenure, according to reports.

REPORTS OF INSTAGRAM MAKING TWITTER COMPETITOR PROMPTS COMMENT FROM LINDA YACCARINO

On May 24, Yaccarino said "let’s do more" after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared on Twitter Spaces with Musk to kick off his 2024 presidential campaign. Musk did a Twitter Spaces with another presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., this week.

With Yaccarino taking over, Musk’s role at Twitter will center on its product design and technology, the billionaire has said in the past.

He also has CEO positions at SpaceX and Tesla.

Eric Revell contributed to this report.