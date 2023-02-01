Tom Brady memorabilia red hot following retirement announcement

With Tom Brady announcing his official retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s memorabilia and its value has grabbed attention.

In a social media post, Brady revealed Wednesday he will retire from the league "for good."

His retirement announcement came just over two weeks after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the NFL playoffs. He finished the season with over 4,600 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes.

"I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me," he said in the social media video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

TOM BRADY RETIRES AS BIG A WINNER OFF THE FIELD AS HE WAS ON IT

Brady previously said he would retire in February 2022, only to come back for another season. When he stepped away last year, the "prices and interest for his memorabilia and trading cards experienced a spike," Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, told FOX Business.

"I expect that, in the short term, that prices for Brady items will rise again. But given this is his second retirement, that spike will be abbreviated and lessened," he added.

Heritage Auctions Director of Sports Auctions Chris Ivy, when asked about the outlook for Brady collectibles now that the quarterback announced his retirement, told FOX Business that "anytime an athlete is in the news in a positive light or, as Brady has been, often, that exposure can certainly help prices."

"But in this particular case, I don’t think it will have too much of an effect on his prices because Brady’s well established at this point as the greatest QB to ever play the game and one of the greatest of all time with seven Super Bowl championships," Ivy continued.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He said Brady is "in the same grouping" of "what people would consider greatest of all-time athletes" like Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali and Babe Ruth. They have seen growth in collectibles for such people in recent years, according to Ivy.

"The prices have been strong for [Brady’s] material, and I think they’ll continue to stay strong because he is highly sought after and for the really scarce, best-of-the-best type material, it will continue to be very sought after by collectors."

Goldin said he thought game-used Brady items were "going to be more in demand and valuable."

"These are items that are personal to Tom, that tell the story of his career and of which there is a limited supply," Goldin explained. "I expect these items will go up in value immediately and continue to rise throughout the years in a similar manner to Michael Jordan as Brady has achieved that same status as the greatest of all time."

Ivy also pointed to game-worn jerseys when asked how the value of certain collectibles could potentially be impacted in light of the retirement announcement.

"I think you’ll see the increases be more significant on the more unique and the best-of-the-best type of materials," he told FOX Business. "So, I would say, the most sought after rookie cards where there’s limited editions or game-worn or game-used jerseys."

Some of the most popular Brady items among collectors are game-worn jerseys, game-used touchdown footballs and rare rookie cards, according to Ivy.

NFL HALL OF FAMER BRETT FAVRE ON TOM BRADY'S RETIREMENT: ‘I HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT’

"A game-worn photo-matched jersey is probably going to sell between $250,000 to $500,000 in the current market, depending on game and season," he added. "I would say the most sought after rookie cards, they can be … we’ve sold examples for as much as $1.6 million, and I think we have one in auction currently that we estimate will sell in the $800,000 range."

Two Brady items Heritage Auctions is featuring in a February auction are a 2010 game-worn and signed jersey and a 2000 playoff contenders championship ticket card.

During his career, Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three with the Buccaneers. Six of his Super Bowl wins were with the Patriots, one was with Tampa Bay.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.