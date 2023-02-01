NFL Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre on Tom Brady’s retirement: ‘I have to see it to believe it’

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre shared his thoughts on fellow legend Tom Brady and his decision to retire from the NFL "for good."

Exactly one year ago today, Brady announced his retirement, but eventually retracted his decision and competed in the 2022 NFL season.

"Well, based on my own experiences, I have to see it to believe it. But my gut tells me this is it for him. He's had a brilliant, brilliant career and there's nothing left for him to accomplish. Not that that's the reason to or not to come back. But I feel like, this time, is certainly the last time," Favre said on "Varney & Co.," Wednesday.

In October 2022, Tom Brady and his ex-wife Giselle Bündchen publicly announced their split after 13 years of marriage. Following today's announcement, Bündchen, commented on Brady's post saying: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."

Favre said that Giselle's comment was a "great message," noting that Brady is likely to be "inundated" with messages for "months."

"I've got nothing [to say] other than [it's] a great message. And I think Tom will be inundated with messages not only today, but for days, weeks, months to come about his brilliant career," the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said Wednesday.

Favre concluded, by saying that Tom Brady is "without question" the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

"I think from a quarterback perspective, we're measured first and foremost by wins – Super Bowl wins – at that. And he, by far, is head over heels in front of everybody who's ever played. And I think that our generation will never see anyone like him again."

