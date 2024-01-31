The Taylor Swift effect: pop star boosts interest in the Big Game among these generations

Some consumers in the U.S. have felt the "Taylor Swift effect" when it comes to football and the upcoming Super Bowl.

LendingTree reported Monday that 13% of American consumers said their interest in watching the sport or its championship game has grown because of Swift.

Her influence was more apparent in Generation Z and Millennials. About 24% of Gen Z said the pop star boosted their interest in tuning in, while she affected a fifth of Millennials, LendingTree found in a Jan. 2-8 survey involving 2,000 U.S. adult consumers.

Slightly under two-thirds of all American consumers said the "Cruel Summer" singer did not affect their interest, while 23% expressed she had a negative impact on them wanting to watch, the survey said.

When watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in the Big Game, 18% of consumers told LendingTree they would follow Swift’s lead and throw their support behind the Chiefs. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays tight end for Kansas City.

Swift told Time magazine in December she has gone to games just "to support Travis."

For some consumers, the "Taylor Swift effect" also applied to spending on things related to football, whether that was jerseys, streaming services or other items, LendingTree said.

About 16% of U.S. adults said Swift factored into them dropping money on football, with the share more than double that for those between the ages of 18 and 27.

Meanwhile, the survey found Super Bowl watchers will splash out an average of $116 for the upcoming game.

Food and drinks often go hand-in-hand with watching the Super Bowl at home or at someone else’s house. That’s why 73% of consumers with plans to catch the game on TV will spend money on that alone.

The LendingTree survey comes after other reports have previously brought attention to how Swift has impacted the NFL.

Back in December, for instance, Stubhub found people bought nearly three times as many tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs home games on the platform in 24 hours after Swift went to her first game on Sept. 24.